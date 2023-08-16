Celebrating a lifetime of community dedication: Winnie Edinger receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Commending a Lifetime of Service: Winnie Edinger (pictured left) is celebrated by Emy Troutman (pictured right) at St. Matthew's Church after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival's opening ceremony on Friday. Edinger's outstanding contributions to the community have left an enduring legacy of dedication and impact.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Amid the joyful atmosphere of the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival's opening ceremony at St. Matthew's Church last Friday, an individual was honored for her unwavering commitment to the community. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

