The Pilcrow Foundation, a nonprofit based in Oregon, which has been supporting rural public libraries for a decade. Their mission is to provide quality children's books to rural libraries, fostering community engagement and lifelong learning. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
Celebrating literacy: The Mount Jewett Memorial Library's journey to enrich young minds
- By Theresa Auriemmo
