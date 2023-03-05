Community Service Award from Kane VFW

Pictured are Commander Dave Swanson of the Kane VFW, Post 1132, Betsy Marconi, John Marconi, Veteran Dave Kearney, and Jr. Vice-President Rob Larson.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

John and Betsy Marconi, owners of the Kane Lumber and Fuel Co. in Kane, were awarded a certificate.  Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

