‘100 Days of Kane’ party is set for Sept. 28

The Kane Area Development Center (KADC) will host a free public party to commemorate the end of the “100 Days of Kane Pa.” story program.

The party will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thomas L. Kane Memorial Chapel on East Chestnut Street in Kane.

Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is appreciated. Call 837-6565 or email director@kanepa.com.

Kate Kennedy, executive director of the KADC, is conducting interviews over a 100-day period with local residents. They tell their stories about events, landmarks and other topics pertaining to the Kane area.

The stories are posted on the KADC Facebook page on the internet.