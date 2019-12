The third annual “Battle of the Banks” has raised $1,100 for the “hanging baskets” project for the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE).

Employees from four local banks served as “guest bartenders” and competed for tips at the three-hour event Tuesday evening at CJ Spirits.

Hamlin Bank, Northwest Bank, CNB and the Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union were represented at the “Battle of the Banks.”