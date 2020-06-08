‘Black Lives Matter’ event features march, speakers

A youth-organized Kane program on “Black Lives Matter” featured a march Uptown and speakers Monday at the gazebo in Evergreen Park.

A crowd estimated at 100 took part in the peaceful event that came two weeks after George Floyd— a black man— died while in the custody of white police officers in Minneapolis.

His death ignited the worldwide “Black Lives Matter” movement .

Jake Carnahan-Curcio, who just completed his junior year at Kane Area High School, organized the local event.

Many who attended the two-hour program appeared to be high school students or young adults. However, several older Kane area men and women also participated.

Chanting “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace,” the marchers walked on sidewalks from the gazebo to the Kane Post Office and back. Several carried signs.

Many wore face masks in keeping with the protocol linked with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are the younger generation; we need to cause change,” Carnahan-Curcio said in explaining why he organized the program.