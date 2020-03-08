‘Brotherhood’ is key message at Kane firemen’s banquet

Volunteer firefighters comprise a special “brotherhood.”

This is a key message delivered Saturday night by Don Erbin, Jr., the guest speaker for the annual banquet for the Kane Volunteer Fire Department.

More than 100 attended the event at the Kane Fire Hall on Poplar Street.

“Just as soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines have pride in their service and their comrades, we as volunteer firefighters have a similar camaraderie and are proud members of the fire service,” Erbin said. “We share in so many things— mostly in our daily job risks. We share everything.

“There isn’t a fire station in the world you can’t walk into and know they accept you. It’s a brotherhood.”

Erbin has been the chief of the Kuhl Hose Company near Erie for 18 years. The fire department has 40 volunteers and covers an area with 50 square miles, he said.

Erbin, a fourth generation volunteer firefighter, has served with the Kuhl Hose Company for 30 years.