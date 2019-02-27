‘Listening tour’ on recreational marijuana is coming to Kane

A statewide “listening tour” on the legalization of recreational marijuana is coming to Kane.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said he is planning to visit every county in the state to hear pros and cons on the legalization of marijuana.

Fetterman will conduct his “listening tour” in McKean County by holding a two-hour public forum on Saturday, March 9 at the Kane Middle School auditorium.

The event is planned from noon to 2 p.m. There is no admission charge.

“Lieutenant Governor Fetterman is on a statewide listening tour, stopping in each county to gain insight on the public's thoughts on the possible legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania,” Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp said Wednesday. “I'm pleased to announce that he has accepted our invitation to make Kane his planned stop in McKean County.”

Schimp is hoping for a large turnout.

“Citizens are urged to come out to express their thoughts,” the mayor said. “The public is encouraged to arrive on time as space may fill quickly.

“Comments should be limited to no longer than two minutes so that everyone has a chance to make their opinions heard.”

Schimp pointed out that the event is “a listening tour, not a question and answer.”

“Lieutenant Governor Fetterman and other elected officials present will not be expressing their views,” Schimp said. “This is strictly a town hall in which residents are encouraged to share their views.

“I appreciate the lieutenant governor choosing Kane as his stop in McKean County and look forward to seeing many residents on March 9.

“It's a great opportunity for rural Pennsylvanians to share their opinions with Harrisburg.”

Schimp said those unable to attend the forum can provide “feedback” at Fetterman’s website:

https://www.governor.pa.gov/recreational-marijuana-feedback.

A former mayor of Braddock near Pittsburgh, Fetterman was elected lieutenant governor in November to serve with Gov. Tom Wolf.

Commenting on his “listening tour,” Fetterman said “there’s plenty of people in Pennsylvania” who oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana. There also are supporters, he said.

Fetterman claims there is solid support for “medical marijuana.”

During his campaign for election, Fetterman last fall visited Kane to meet with local residents.