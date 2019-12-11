‘Medical problems’ lead Walker to resign from Kane council

‘Medical problems” have prompted David Alan Walker to resign from the Kane Borough Council.

In a letter read Wednesday at a council meeting, Walker said “I am sorry to announce that, because of my ongoing medical problems, I am not able to fulfill my duties with council.”

“I kept hoping that I would get my health problems together,” he said. “I am doing Kane and this council a disservice by not being there and doing my duties.

“It has been my pleasure to serve with such a group that cares with such passion for a town and its citizens.”