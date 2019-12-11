‘Medical problems’ lead Walker to resign from Kane council

Staff Writer
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
KANE, PA

‘Medical problems” have prompted David Alan Walker to resign from the Kane Borough Council.
In a letter read Wednesday at a council meeting, Walker said “I am sorry to announce that, because of my ongoing medical problems, I am not able to fulfill my duties with council.”
“I kept hoping that I would get my health problems together,” he said. “I am doing Kane and this council a disservice by not being there and doing my duties.
“It has been my pleasure to serve with such a group that cares with such passion for a town and its citizens.”

Category: