‘Mugshot’ of Lutheran Home chaplain

Photo submitted

The Lutheran Home at Kane tries to add a little levity during the current COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the banning of visitors at the facility with about 100 residents. Here is the “mugshot” for the Rev. David Pflieger, the chaplain at the Lutheran Home. He is charged with “breaking depression” and “entering hope.” The Lutheran Home continues to work very hard to keep residents and staff safe. The staff is working very hard to keep residents busy to prevent them from becoming depressed or anxious.