‘Pizza Night’ Tuesday to benefit  renovation of Little League field

The Kane Area Little League is raising funds for a complete renovation of Field No. 3 (top field) at Joe Szymanski Memorial Fields on Flickerwood Road.

The next major fundraiser is Tuesday— “Pizza Night In Kane.”

Four local restaurants will donate $1 towards the field improvement project for every pizza sold.

Grandma Bair's, Pepe's, Roma Gardens and Table 105 are all participating in the fundraiser and are prepared to take on as many pizza orders as the residents of Kane and the surrounding area send their way.

Make plans now to order pizzas Tuesday from these restaurants to raise money for the project.