‘Scott’ Rudolph appointed to fill vacancy on Kane council

The Kane Borough Council is back at full strength with seven members.

Council voted 5-1 Wednesday to appoint Larry “Scott” Rudolph to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Councilwoman Shana Snyder.

After a public introduction and interview session, council selected Rudolph over Yvette Johnson and Bradford Lehman to fill the vacant seat.

Council President Tom Kase, Councilwomen Katie Johnson and Melanie Clabaugh and Councilman Gary Schul and Dave Walker endorsed Rudolph to fill the vacancy.

Kerek, who nominated Yvette Johnson, cast the lone negative vote against Rudolph. She later said that she has nothing against Rudolph in casting the “no” vote.

Rudolph, Yvette Johnson and Lehman submitted letters of interest to fill Snyder’s term, which expires Dec. 31.

Rudolph in May won a Republican nomination for a four-year seat on council. His name will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.