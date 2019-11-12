‘Test drives’ raise nearly $4,000 for school music

Zook Motors of Kane and the Ford Motor Company last month held “Drive 4 UR School” at Kane Area High School to raise funds for school music programs.

By taking brief “test drives” in new Ford vehicles from Zook Motors, Kane area residents raised nearly $4,000 for the music groups.

Heather Glogau, the Kane Area Music Boosters’ president and assistant director of the Marching Band, said the $3,920 raised by the “test drives” will benefit the school’s Marching Band, the Orchestra, the Drum Line and the Chorus.