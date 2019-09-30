‘Walk In Penn’s Woods’ is Saturday at state park

MT. JEWETT — The Mt. Jewett to Kinzua Bridge State Park Trail has been chosen as one of the sites in Pennsylvania for the 2019 “Walk In Penn’s Woods.”

The walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and ends at 2 p.m. Participants can take part in the walk for as long as they wish during the four-hour period.

The “Walk In Penn’s Woods” at the Kinzua Bridge State Park is sponsored by the Center for Private Forests at Penn State.