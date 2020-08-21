“Sonshine” is in bloom in Kane, PA

What is with the massive sunflower fields along Route 6 towards Country Pines? The Wilds Sonshine Factory (WSF), located just off Route 6, west in Kane, is a new limited distillery with a unique draw. All of the sunflowers from the handful of fields planted in the area will be used to distill “Sonshine”, which is a registered trademark representing a distilled spirit produced from sunflowers ONLY grown and harvested right here in the PA Wilds.