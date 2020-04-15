10th annual KARE For Kane cleanup day is postponed

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another popular community event in Kane.

At least for now.

The 10th annual KARE For Kane work day, scheduled to take place in just three weeks, has been postponed indefinitely.

“Last year we had a record-breaking 600-plus volunteers of all ages come out to beautify Kane,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kate Kennedy said. “This year we had plans to better accommodate people with varying schedules.

“We were telling volunteers they could contribute as much time as they could.”

Interested volunteers who are not available on the scheduled KARE For Kane day Friday, May 8 could sign up for a project on Saturday, May 9.

The enlistment of volunteers and the preparation of lists for community cleanup projects have been underway for some time.