1st-grade students in Kane receive trees

Small Kane children this week will be planting small trees.

During an Arbor Day program Tuesday, all 74 first-graders at the Kane Elementary School received a 2-foot tall Eastern Hemlock— the state tree.

They were instructed to take the wrapped seedling home and plant it by this weekend.

The hour-long program featured a special appearance by Smokey the Bear.

Mike Cole, a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) in Coudersport, dressed in a Smokey costume and handed out the trees to the first-graders.

Many hugged Smokey, created years ago to warn about the dangers of forest fires. Others exchanged “high fives” with the popular character.

Known as the “My Growing Tree” program, the event is held annually in Kane and other area schools to commemorate Arbor Day. The official Arbor Day is Friday.

The McKean County Conservation District conducted the program for first-graders in Kane with the assistance of the DCNR Bureau of Forestry.