2 culvert projects are planned in Highland Twp.

Two culvert replacement projects are planned in Highland Township.

One project calls for the replacement of a culvert on Sackett Road at Hunter Creek.

A second project calls for the replacement of a culvert on Pig’s Ear Road at Wagner Run.

Township Supervisors Jim Wolfe, Matt Vaughn and Tom Orzetti discussed the projects at their monthly meeting at the township building in James City.

The township is seeking a grant from the Elk County Conservation District Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road program for the Sackett Road work.

The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is planning the project on Pig’s Ear Road.