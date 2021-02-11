2021 West Super Region brackets, state rankings

Staff Writer
Friday, March 5, 2021
KANE, PA

March 6 2021 Class AA Super Region Wrestling Brackets
Region-finish, wrestler, grade, record

106-pounds

SW-1 Cooper Hornack Burrell, FR, 24-1 vs. SW-5 Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area, FR, 15-6

SW-3 Jack Kazalas Quaker Valley, FR, 27-5 vs. NW-2 Louie Gill Hickory, FR, 24-4

SW-2 Landon Bainey West Branch, FR, 20-1 vs. NW-3 Hunter Gould Conneaut Area, FR, 18-3

SW-4 Parker Sentipal Burgettstown, FR, 22-6 vs. NW-1 Hunter Robison Saegertown, JR, 19-1

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

2. Hunter Robison, Saegertown

3. Louie Gill, Hickory

4. Cooper Hornack, Burrell

5. Landon Bainey, West Branch

8. Hunter Gould, Conneaut

113-pounds

SW-1 Chris Vargo Bentworth, FR, 14-0 vs. SW-5 Calan Bollman Chestnut Ridge, SO, 19-4

SW-3 Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area, SO, 19-1 vs. NW-2 Chase Bell Reynolds, FR, 18-8

SW-2 Bryce Beatty Mount Union, SR, 12-2 vs. NW-3 Jake Bennett Fort LeBoeuf, FR, 13-8

SW-4 Damon Michaels Elizabeth Forward, FR, 26-3 vs. NW-1 Justin O'Neill Hickory, SR, 26-4

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

4. Chris Vargo, Bentworth

8. Bryce Beatty, Mount Union

9. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area

10. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward

120-pounds

SW-1 Mason Gibson Bishop McCort, FR, 16-0 vs. SW-5 Marcus Gable Philipsburg-Osceola, FR, 10-6

SW-3 Trevor Husick Tussey Mountain, JR, 17-3 vs. NW-2 Owen Reinsel Brookville, JR, 22-2

SW-2 Hunter Walk Tyrone, SR, 16-3 vs. NW-3 JoJo Przybycien Fort LeBoeuf, FR, 16-6

SW-4 Gaven Suica Burgettstown, FR, 23-7 NW-1 Gary Steen Reynolds, SR, 25-0

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

1. Mason Gibson, Bishop McCort

2. Gary Steen, Reynolds

4. Owen Reinsel, Brookville

5. Hunter Walk, Tyrone

126-pounds

SW-1 Joey Fischer South Park, SR, 18-0 vs. SW-5 Joey Sentipal Burgettstown, SO, 20-8

SW-3 Ross Dull Chestnut Ridge, JR, 19-5 vs. NW-2 Braedon Johnson Port Allegany, SR, 13-1

SW-2 Easton Toth Forest Hills, JR, 15-4 vs. NW-3 Connor Saylor Hickory, SO, 27-6

SW-4 Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area, SR, 16-6 vs. NW-1 Chase McLaughlin Greenville, SR, 22-1

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

1. Joey Fischer, South Park

6. Chase McLaughlin, Greenville

9. Braeden Johnson, Port Allegany

10. Connor Saylor, Hickory

132-pounds

SW-1 Jackson Arrington Forest Hills, JR, 23-0 vs. SW-5 Hunter Horton Tussey Mountain, SR, 15-3

SW-3 Kyle McCollum Beth-Center, JR, 26-4 vs. NW-2 Kane Kettering Reynolds, JR, 22-3

SW-2 Zack Witmer St. Joseph's Academy, SR, 9-2 vs. NW-3 Zane Grinnell Commodore Perry, SR, 20-7

SW-4 Jamison Poklembo Mount Pleasant, FR, 32-12 vs. NW-1 Connor Pierce Harbor Creek, JR, 19-2

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

1. Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills

3. Zack Witmer, Saint Joseph’s Catholic

4. Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek

5. Kane Kettering, Reynolds

138-pound

SW-1 Brock McMillen Glendale, SR, 16-0 vs. SW-5 Austin Foster Philipsburg-Osceola, JR, 11-5

SW-3 Amonn Ohl St. Joseph's Academy, SR, 9-3 vs. NW-2 Carson Filer Mercer, SR, 27-3

SW-2 Ian Oswalt Burrell, SR, 19-1 vs. NW-3 Ashten Armagost Commodore Perry, SR, 14-6

SW-4 Ryan Harbert Ligonier Valley, JR, 22-7 vs. NW-1 Nolan Shaffer Johnsonburg, SR, 16-0

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

1. Brock McMillen, Glendale

2. Ian Oswalt, Burrell

4. Amonn Ohl, Saint Joseph’s Catholic

10. Nolan Shaffer, Johnsonburg

145-pound

SW-1 Kenny Duschek Blackhawk, SR, 22-2 vs. SW-5 Jack Moyer Chestnut Ridge, JR, 19-7

SW-3 Cooper Warshel Richland, SR, 16-1 vs. NW-2 Carter Gill Hickory, JR, 25-5

SW-2 Tyler Cymmerman Derry Area, SR, 30-5 vs. NW-3 Jaden Reagle Saegertown, SR 17-5

SW-4 Tyler Berish Beth-Center, SO, 26-5 vs. NW-1 Kaeden Berger Reynolds, SR 24-1

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

2. Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk

3. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds

4. Carter Gill, Hickory

5. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry Area

10. Cooper Warshel, Richland

152-pounds

SW-1 Grant Mackay Laurel, SO, 34-3 vs. SW-5 Gavin Stewart Marion Center, JR, 20-7

SW-3 Hudson Holbay Westmont Hilltop, SR, 13-1 vs. NW-2 Luke Ely Kane, SO, 9-2

SW-2 Luke Moore Chestnut Ridge, JR, 19-4 vs. NW-3 Collin Hearn Conneaut Area, SO, 17-4

SW-4 Connor Yoder North Star, FR, 17-7 vs. NW-1 Jack Rimpa Fort LeBoeuf, SR, 17-2

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

1. Grant MacKay, Laurel

6. Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge

7. Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop

8. Jack Rimpa, Fort LeBoeuf

160-pounds

SW-1 A.J. Corrado Burrell, SR, 28-0 vs. SW-5 Andrew McMonagle Central, FR, 8-5

SW-3 Ryan Weyandt Forest Hills, SR, 24-3 vs. NW-2 Jalen Wagner Reynolds, SO, 20-4

SW-2 Oleg Melnyk Carlynton, SR, 24-4 vs. NW-3 Clayton Smith Commodore Perry, JR, 20-10

SW-4 Hunter Weitoish Philipsburg-Osceola, SR, 12-4 vs. NW-1 Cole Casilio Johnsonburg, SR, 16-0

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

1. A.J. Corrado, Burrell

4. Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills

6. Cole Casilio, Johnsonburg

172-pounds

SW-1 Rune Lawrence Frazier, FR, 24-1 vs. SW-5 Ethan Barr McGuffey, SR, 17-6

SW-3 Suds Dubler Glendale, JR, 13-3 vs. NW-2 Landon Caldwell Saegertown, 17-3

SW-2 Malachi Duvall Penns Valley, SR, 12-1 vs. NW-3 Timmy Church Fort LeBoeuf, 14-6

SW-4 Noah Gnibus Mount Pleasant, JR, 29-11 vs. NW-1 Gage Musser Commodore Perry, 24-1

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

2. Rune Lawrence, Frazier

3. Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley

4. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry

6. Suds Dubler, Glendale

7. Ethan Barr, McGuffey

9. Landon Caldwell, Saegertown

189-pounds

SW-1 Trent Schultheis Freedom Area, SR, 30-4 vs. SW-5 Myles Baney Huntingdon, SR, 10-6

SW-3 Ian Eckenrode Cambria Heights, SR, 16-1 vs. NW-2 Cole Karpinski Greenville, JR, 24-1

SW-2 Patrick Cutchember Quaker Valley, JR, 26-5 vs. NW-3 Danny Church Fort LeBoeuf, SO, 16-4

SW-4 Shane Kemper Burgettstown, SR, 21-3 vs. NW-1 Ethan Finch Sheffield, SR, 27-0

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

2. Ethan Finch, Sheffield

3. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley

4. Trent Schultheis, Freedom Area

6. Cole Karpinski, Greenville

7. Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights

8. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown

215-pounds

SW-1 Dayton Pitzer Mount Pleasant, JR, 36-2 vs. SW-5 Briar Deline Huntingdon, SR, 13-3

SW-3 Eli Reese Knoch, SR, 13-3 vs. NW-2 Cael Black Eisenhower, JR, 23-3

SW-2 Collin Milko Carlynton, SR, 19-7 vs. NW-3 Trevor Tursky Conneaut Area, SR, 15-7

SW-4 Parker Moore Philipsburg-Osceola, SR, 10-6 vs. NW-1 Hayden Linkerhof Corry Area, JR, 15-1

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

1. Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant

5. Hayden Linkerhof, Corry

6. Cael Black, Eisenhower

285-pound

SW-1 Marvin Beatty Marion Center, SR, 24-1 vs. SW-5 Ian Fasano Mount Pleasant, SR, 32-12

SW-3 Mitch Miles Laurel, SR, 31-6 vs. NW-2 Jordan Schell Girard, SR, 14-1

SW-2 Jalen Stephens Meyersdale, SR, 7-1 vs. NW-3 Guy Rocco John-Daniello Reynolds, SR, 23-3

SW-4 Matt Watkins Tussey Mountain, JR, 17-3 vs. NW-1 Nathan Taylor Brookville, SR, 23-1

State ranked by papowerwrestling.com

1. Nathan Taylor, Brookville

2. Marvin Beatty, Marion Center

3. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale

4. Jordan Schell, Girard

5. Mitch Miles, Laurel

8. Matt Watkins, Tussey Mountain

9. Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds
information courtesy of PA-Wrestling and papowerwrestling.com

Tags:

Category: