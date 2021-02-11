2021 West Super Region brackets, state rankings
March 6 2021 Class AA Super Region Wrestling Brackets
Region-finish, wrestler, grade, record
106-pounds
SW-1 Cooper Hornack Burrell, FR, 24-1 vs. SW-5 Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area, FR, 15-6
SW-3 Jack Kazalas Quaker Valley, FR, 27-5 vs. NW-2 Louie Gill Hickory, FR, 24-4
SW-2 Landon Bainey West Branch, FR, 20-1 vs. NW-3 Hunter Gould Conneaut Area, FR, 18-3
SW-4 Parker Sentipal Burgettstown, FR, 22-6 vs. NW-1 Hunter Robison Saegertown, JR, 19-1
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
2. Hunter Robison, Saegertown
3. Louie Gill, Hickory
4. Cooper Hornack, Burrell
5. Landon Bainey, West Branch
8. Hunter Gould, Conneaut
113-pounds
SW-1 Chris Vargo Bentworth, FR, 14-0 vs. SW-5 Calan Bollman Chestnut Ridge, SO, 19-4
SW-3 Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area, SO, 19-1 vs. NW-2 Chase Bell Reynolds, FR, 18-8
SW-2 Bryce Beatty Mount Union, SR, 12-2 vs. NW-3 Jake Bennett Fort LeBoeuf, FR, 13-8
SW-4 Damon Michaels Elizabeth Forward, FR, 26-3 vs. NW-1 Justin O'Neill Hickory, SR, 26-4
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
4. Chris Vargo, Bentworth
8. Bryce Beatty, Mount Union
9. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area
10. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward
120-pounds
SW-1 Mason Gibson Bishop McCort, FR, 16-0 vs. SW-5 Marcus Gable Philipsburg-Osceola, FR, 10-6
SW-3 Trevor Husick Tussey Mountain, JR, 17-3 vs. NW-2 Owen Reinsel Brookville, JR, 22-2
SW-2 Hunter Walk Tyrone, SR, 16-3 vs. NW-3 JoJo Przybycien Fort LeBoeuf, FR, 16-6
SW-4 Gaven Suica Burgettstown, FR, 23-7 NW-1 Gary Steen Reynolds, SR, 25-0
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
1. Mason Gibson, Bishop McCort
2. Gary Steen, Reynolds
4. Owen Reinsel, Brookville
5. Hunter Walk, Tyrone
126-pounds
SW-1 Joey Fischer South Park, SR, 18-0 vs. SW-5 Joey Sentipal Burgettstown, SO, 20-8
SW-3 Ross Dull Chestnut Ridge, JR, 19-5 vs. NW-2 Braedon Johnson Port Allegany, SR, 13-1
SW-2 Easton Toth Forest Hills, JR, 15-4 vs. NW-3 Connor Saylor Hickory, SO, 27-6
SW-4 Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area, SR, 16-6 vs. NW-1 Chase McLaughlin Greenville, SR, 22-1
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
1. Joey Fischer, South Park
6. Chase McLaughlin, Greenville
9. Braeden Johnson, Port Allegany
10. Connor Saylor, Hickory
132-pounds
SW-1 Jackson Arrington Forest Hills, JR, 23-0 vs. SW-5 Hunter Horton Tussey Mountain, SR, 15-3
SW-3 Kyle McCollum Beth-Center, JR, 26-4 vs. NW-2 Kane Kettering Reynolds, JR, 22-3
SW-2 Zack Witmer St. Joseph's Academy, SR, 9-2 vs. NW-3 Zane Grinnell Commodore Perry, SR, 20-7
SW-4 Jamison Poklembo Mount Pleasant, FR, 32-12 vs. NW-1 Connor Pierce Harbor Creek, JR, 19-2
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
1. Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills
3. Zack Witmer, Saint Joseph’s Catholic
4. Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek
5. Kane Kettering, Reynolds
138-pound
SW-1 Brock McMillen Glendale, SR, 16-0 vs. SW-5 Austin Foster Philipsburg-Osceola, JR, 11-5
SW-3 Amonn Ohl St. Joseph's Academy, SR, 9-3 vs. NW-2 Carson Filer Mercer, SR, 27-3
SW-2 Ian Oswalt Burrell, SR, 19-1 vs. NW-3 Ashten Armagost Commodore Perry, SR, 14-6
SW-4 Ryan Harbert Ligonier Valley, JR, 22-7 vs. NW-1 Nolan Shaffer Johnsonburg, SR, 16-0
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
1. Brock McMillen, Glendale
2. Ian Oswalt, Burrell
4. Amonn Ohl, Saint Joseph’s Catholic
10. Nolan Shaffer, Johnsonburg
145-pound
SW-1 Kenny Duschek Blackhawk, SR, 22-2 vs. SW-5 Jack Moyer Chestnut Ridge, JR, 19-7
SW-3 Cooper Warshel Richland, SR, 16-1 vs. NW-2 Carter Gill Hickory, JR, 25-5
SW-2 Tyler Cymmerman Derry Area, SR, 30-5 vs. NW-3 Jaden Reagle Saegertown, SR 17-5
SW-4 Tyler Berish Beth-Center, SO, 26-5 vs. NW-1 Kaeden Berger Reynolds, SR 24-1
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
2. Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk
3. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds
4. Carter Gill, Hickory
5. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry Area
10. Cooper Warshel, Richland
152-pounds
SW-1 Grant Mackay Laurel, SO, 34-3 vs. SW-5 Gavin Stewart Marion Center, JR, 20-7
SW-3 Hudson Holbay Westmont Hilltop, SR, 13-1 vs. NW-2 Luke Ely Kane, SO, 9-2
SW-2 Luke Moore Chestnut Ridge, JR, 19-4 vs. NW-3 Collin Hearn Conneaut Area, SO, 17-4
SW-4 Connor Yoder North Star, FR, 17-7 vs. NW-1 Jack Rimpa Fort LeBoeuf, SR, 17-2
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
1. Grant MacKay, Laurel
6. Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge
7. Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop
8. Jack Rimpa, Fort LeBoeuf
160-pounds
SW-1 A.J. Corrado Burrell, SR, 28-0 vs. SW-5 Andrew McMonagle Central, FR, 8-5
SW-3 Ryan Weyandt Forest Hills, SR, 24-3 vs. NW-2 Jalen Wagner Reynolds, SO, 20-4
SW-2 Oleg Melnyk Carlynton, SR, 24-4 vs. NW-3 Clayton Smith Commodore Perry, JR, 20-10
SW-4 Hunter Weitoish Philipsburg-Osceola, SR, 12-4 vs. NW-1 Cole Casilio Johnsonburg, SR, 16-0
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
1. A.J. Corrado, Burrell
4. Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills
6. Cole Casilio, Johnsonburg
172-pounds
SW-1 Rune Lawrence Frazier, FR, 24-1 vs. SW-5 Ethan Barr McGuffey, SR, 17-6
SW-3 Suds Dubler Glendale, JR, 13-3 vs. NW-2 Landon Caldwell Saegertown, 17-3
SW-2 Malachi Duvall Penns Valley, SR, 12-1 vs. NW-3 Timmy Church Fort LeBoeuf, 14-6
SW-4 Noah Gnibus Mount Pleasant, JR, 29-11 vs. NW-1 Gage Musser Commodore Perry, 24-1
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
2. Rune Lawrence, Frazier
3. Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley
4. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry
6. Suds Dubler, Glendale
7. Ethan Barr, McGuffey
9. Landon Caldwell, Saegertown
189-pounds
SW-1 Trent Schultheis Freedom Area, SR, 30-4 vs. SW-5 Myles Baney Huntingdon, SR, 10-6
SW-3 Ian Eckenrode Cambria Heights, SR, 16-1 vs. NW-2 Cole Karpinski Greenville, JR, 24-1
SW-2 Patrick Cutchember Quaker Valley, JR, 26-5 vs. NW-3 Danny Church Fort LeBoeuf, SO, 16-4
SW-4 Shane Kemper Burgettstown, SR, 21-3 vs. NW-1 Ethan Finch Sheffield, SR, 27-0
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
2. Ethan Finch, Sheffield
3. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley
4. Trent Schultheis, Freedom Area
6. Cole Karpinski, Greenville
7. Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights
8. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown
215-pounds
SW-1 Dayton Pitzer Mount Pleasant, JR, 36-2 vs. SW-5 Briar Deline Huntingdon, SR, 13-3
SW-3 Eli Reese Knoch, SR, 13-3 vs. NW-2 Cael Black Eisenhower, JR, 23-3
SW-2 Collin Milko Carlynton, SR, 19-7 vs. NW-3 Trevor Tursky Conneaut Area, SR, 15-7
SW-4 Parker Moore Philipsburg-Osceola, SR, 10-6 vs. NW-1 Hayden Linkerhof Corry Area, JR, 15-1
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
1. Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant
5. Hayden Linkerhof, Corry
6. Cael Black, Eisenhower
285-pound
SW-1 Marvin Beatty Marion Center, SR, 24-1 vs. SW-5 Ian Fasano Mount Pleasant, SR, 32-12
SW-3 Mitch Miles Laurel, SR, 31-6 vs. NW-2 Jordan Schell Girard, SR, 14-1
SW-2 Jalen Stephens Meyersdale, SR, 7-1 vs. NW-3 Guy Rocco John-Daniello Reynolds, SR, 23-3
SW-4 Matt Watkins Tussey Mountain, JR, 17-3 vs. NW-1 Nathan Taylor Brookville, SR, 23-1
State ranked by papowerwrestling.com
1. Nathan Taylor, Brookville
2. Marvin Beatty, Marion Center
3. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale
4. Jordan Schell, Girard
5. Mitch Miles, Laurel
8. Matt Watkins, Tussey Mountain
9. Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds
information courtesy of PA-Wrestling and papowerwrestling.com
Category: