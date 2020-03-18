3 horses return ‘home’ after leaving West Kane corral

Three horses have been returned to their “home” Wednesday after leaving their corral in West Kane.

Two of the horses went back “home” on their own, Kane Borough Police Chief Heath Boyer said. A third was located in Evergreen Park in Kane and was “apprehended” by its owner— Steve Johnson of Maple Street in Wetmore Township, the chief said.

Police were called about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday when the three horses somehow left their corral and wandered away, the chief said.

Two horses came as far as Kinzua Avenue in Kane before returning “home” on their own, the chief said. The third was located in the middle of Evergreen Park between Park Avenue and Birch and Chestnut streets.

“The horses got out of their pen,” Boyer said.

He said there were no injuries during the pursuit of the animals.