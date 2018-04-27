3rd annual Leekfest is slated Saturday

Friday, April 27, 2018
KANE, PA

The third annual Leekfest will be held Saturday at CJ Spirits at 120 Willow Run Dr. off Route 6 in Wetmore Township west of Kane.
The event will feature live music beginning at noon on the outdoor patio.
The Birch Street Boys will perform from noon to 3 p.m. The Randy Andreano Guitar Show is from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vapor performs from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. 
Register by 11:45 a.m. for the Leek Dip Contest, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Plaques and gift cards will be awarded.
Art and jewelry vendors will be set up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will feature the release of the CJ Spirits 2018 Wilds Leek Vodka.
Leek food and soup specialities will be available.

