The third annual Squatchfest music festival at the Family Drive-In near Kane will feature live music, fireworks and an appearance by Sasquatch.

The event will be held Saturday, July 7. Gates open at 2 p.m. with music set to begin at 3 p.m.

"It's a fun, friendly, family day," Family Drive-In owner Lowell Watts of Kane said.

Advance tickets are available at the Squatchfest.org website.