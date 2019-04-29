4 dead including 2 children in Route 219 crash

Four are dead, including two children, following a two-vehicle crash in Mt. Jewett on Saturday.

The Lewis Run-based State Police reports that driver Ashley Smith, 30; her passenger, Teonna Herring, 31; and two juveniles, a 9-year-old female and 12-year-old male; all of Pittsburgh, were pronounced dead on scene following a collision with Michael Clawson, 36, of Mt. Jewett, along Route 219 just south of its intersection with Town Line Road.

Clawson suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m., Saturday, April 27. Smith was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, with Herring in the front passenger seat and the two juveniles in the back. Clawson was traveling south on Route 219 operating a 2011 Ford F-150 and was in the left passing lane when, for unspecified reasons, Smith's Nissan traveled across the double yellow lines into the southbound lane.

"[Clawson] attempted to avoid hitting [the Nissan] but was able to do so and struck [the vehicle] at the 2 o'clock position with its front, causing disabling damage to both units," the PSP crash report stated.

All occupants of the Nissan were pronounced dead on the scene. Clawson sustained "serious injuries" and was transported by Medivac to UPMC Hamot for further treatment.

PSP Lewis Run was assisted on scene by Cpl. Race, Tpr. Lenze, Tpr. Nicholson, Tpr. Connor, Tpr. Allen, Tpr. Eliason, Mt. Jewett Ambulance, Bradford City Ambulance, Emergency Care Ambulance, Hamlin Township Fire Department, Lafayette Township Fire Department, Lewis Run Fire Department, and Mt. Jewett Volunteer Fire Department.