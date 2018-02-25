4 Kane wrestlers advance to regional tournament

Four Kane wrestlers have advanced to the PIAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament in Sharon this coming weekend with medal-winning performances Saturday in Clearfield during the District 9 2A Championships.

Alec English was Kane’s lone first-place winner at 152 pounds while Noah Blankenship (132) and Aiden Hulings (160) earned third-place medals. Ty Stahli (195) earned a fourth-place medal to earn a spot in Sharon.