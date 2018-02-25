4 Kane wrestlers advance to regional tournament

Photo by Veronica English – Kane wrestlers (from left to right), Aiden Hulings (3rd place, 160), Alec English (1st place, 152 pounds), Noah Blankenship (3rd place, 132 pounds) and Ty Stahli (4th place, 192 pounds) all placed in the top four Saturday at the District 9 2A Championships to advance to this coming weekend’s PIAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament in Sharon.
Sunday, February 25, 2018
KANE, PA

Four Kane wrestlers have advanced to the PIAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament in Sharon this coming weekend with medal-winning performances Saturday in Clearfield during the District 9 2A Championships.
Alec English was Kane’s lone first-place winner at 152 pounds while Noah Blankenship (132) and Aiden Hulings (160) earned third-place medals. Ty Stahli (195) earned a fourth-place medal to earn a spot in Sharon.

