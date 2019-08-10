49th Swedish Festival is underway in Mt. Jewett

MT. JEWETT -- The 49th Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival is underway this weekend with entertainment and food for all ages.

The opening ceremony was held Friday night at the St. Matthews Lutheran Church on East Main Street (Route 6). The festival continues today and ends Sunday with the closing ceremony at 6 p.m. at the stage on Center Street.

Highlights today include the giant parade at 5 p.m. on Main Street and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Seneca Resources has donated $3,000 to sponsor the parade. Georgia-Pacific has donated $3,500 for the fireworks display.