5 Kane Wolves advance to District 9 2A semifinals

Five Kane Wolves varsity wrestlers have advanced to the District 9 2A semifinals held Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24 at Clearfield Area High School.

At 132 pounds, Noah Blankenship received a bye into the quarterfinal round where he posted a 9-0 major decision win over Wyatt Kulik of Brookville.

At 152 pounds, Alec English received a bye into the quarterfinals where he won by fall at 3:18 over Daniel Wry of Cranberry.

At 160 pounds, Aiden Hulings won by fall at 1:13 over Mason Christi of Smethport to advance to the quarterfinals. Hulings then won a 4-2 decision over Cole LaBenne of Brookville.

At 182 pounds, Teddy Race received a first-round bye and advanced to the quarterfinals where he won a 10-5 decision over Elliot Park of Brookville.

At 195 pounds, Ty Stahli received a first-round bye and advanced to the quarterfinals where he won a 6-1 decision over Pierce Yahner of Brockway.