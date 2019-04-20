50 attend Good Friday service at Kanesholm Church

In a quiet, solemn atmosphere, a crowd estimated at 50 took part in a Good Friday service at the quaint Lebanon Evangelical Lutheran Church on Route 6 in Kanesholm.

Christians around the world take part in Good Friday services to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Good Friday precedes Easter Sunday.

The Rev. V. Theodore Benson led the annual Good Friday service at the church.

The Rev. Jan Reynolds, pastor of the East Kane United Methodist Church, and the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor of the Mt. Jewett and Hazel Hurst United Methodist Churches, assisted with the program.

For more on this story, see today's publication of the Kane Republican. (April 20, 2019.)