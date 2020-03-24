52 Kane residents answer call for blood during crisis

Staff Writer
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
KANE, PA

Kane residents again and again have stepped to the plate to help their neighbors at a time of need.
Learning of a shortage of blood during the coronavirus crisis, Kane residents came forward Tuesday in big numbers to donate at the Community Blood Bank Blood Drive at the Kane Area Community Center. 
A total of 52 registered to donate blood.
“I’m just helping,” Ashley Lindemuth of Kane said.
The mother of three donated blood for the first time ever.

