52 Kane residents answer call for blood during crisis
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
KANE, PA
Kane residents again and again have stepped to the plate to help their neighbors at a time of need.
Learning of a shortage of blood during the coronavirus crisis, Kane residents came forward Tuesday in big numbers to donate at the Community Blood Bank Blood Drive at the Kane Area Community Center.
A total of 52 registered to donate blood.
“I’m just helping,” Ashley Lindemuth of Kane said.
The mother of three donated blood for the first time ever.
