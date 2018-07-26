5th annual Hot Dog Eating Contest to be held in Kane

The fifth annual Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held Saturday evening at the amphitheater at the O.G. Crawford Park on Fraley Street in Uptown Kane.

The popular event is sponsored by the Texas Hot Lunch/4 Sons Restaurant on Field Street in Kane.

Mike Bechakas, restaurant owner, expects at least 15 contestants for the contest. Men and women compete in the same division. Children under the age of 18 need parental permission.