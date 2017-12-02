$600K in fines after landfill employee’s death

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Friday announced that Advanced Disposal Services Greentree Landfill LLC (Advanced Disposal) has agreed to a $600,000 civil penalty in a Consent Order and Agreement addressing a waste slope failure that resulted in the death of its employee at the Greentree Landfill in Kersey.

On Feb. 8, a slope failure occurred at the Greentree Landfill causing an estimated 15.5 acres of solid waste to shift and an estimated five acres of solid waste to slide off the lined disposal area. A landfill employee, 49-year-old William Pierce, was trapped in the slide and died.