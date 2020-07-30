Accident at Intersection of Fraley Street and Easton Street

On July 30 at approximately 1:15p.m. an accident occurred at the intersection of North Fraley and Easton Street in Kane. Chief Police, Mr. Boyer, said, “ Daniel Hulings was on Easton Street heading west to turn south. He pulled out and that is why the damage was on the passenger side of Michael McKerski’s vehicle who was driving North on Fraley Street.” Chief Boyer also said, “Non-reportable injuries. The investigation continues.”