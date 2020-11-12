Accident Shuts Route 219 Down

A semi with a loaded flatbed trailer exited Old Bradford Road onto Route 219, resulting in a total shutdown on Route 219. The truck remained upright, however, the trailer flipped on its side. The driver of the tractor-trailer was following GPS directions which took him across the Old Bradford Road. As the driver made a right turn onto Route 219, the trailer flipped over. The load remained on the truck due to the straps.

Mount Jewett Fire Chief Scott Reynolds said, "The Mount Jewett Fire Department was called out to a tractor-trailer accident on Route 219, North of Lantz Corners, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. There were no injuries involved with the driver. Station 10 was assisted at the scene by Big Dog Recovery, who up righted the trailer. There was no damage done to the truck or trailer. We responded with the rescue and squad and about eight firemen."

Reporters remained with Fire Police Joe Dragoone at about 200 yards from the scene of the accident. Due to the possibility of the straps breaking, reporters were held back.

Big Dog Recovery approached the tractor-trailer from the north side to upright the trailer.

PennDOT came on the scene and said nothing was damaged and he left.

Sheetz at Lantz Corners donated a case of water for the emergency personnel.

Traffic on Route 219 was shut down until approximately midnight. At midnight the tractor-trailer was escorted to Big Dog Recovery.

The photo was taken by Scott Reynolds on the north side of the tractor and trailer. Seen in the photo is the wrecker with straps around the trailer and load before it was lifted upright.