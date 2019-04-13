Active Shooter program set in Kane

What should you do when an active shooter is in your vicinity?

Answers to this question will be given Tuesday at an active shooter program in Kane.

The event, open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kane Area Community Center at 46 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane.

State Police Trooper Bruce Morris, the community services and public information officer based at the State Police station in Ridgway, will be the guest speaker.

He will present a program put together by the State Police, Intelligence Division, Domestic Security. The program is designed to prepare residents what to do in the event of an active shooter crisis.

The discussion will cover behaviors, thoughts and feelings linked with active shooters.