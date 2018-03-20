'Active Shooter' program is Wednesday, March 21

The State Police – Intelligence Division, Domestic Security – will hold an "Active Shooter" program Wednesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Kane Area Community Center on Fraley Street in Uptown Kane.

The purpose of the program is to help area residents "be prepared and plan to survive" if ever faced by an "active shooter."

State Police Trooper Bruce Morris, based in Ridgway, will be the lead officer at the Kane program.

The program is open to the public free of charge.

There will be a question-and-answer session.