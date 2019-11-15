Agreement is signed for sale of Kane sewage system

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the wastewater assets of the Kane Borough Authority for approximately $17.5 million.

The wastewater system serves nearly 2,100 customers in Kane Borough and Wetmore Township.

“We have been providing reliable water service to this area for more than 100 years and are deeply rooted in these communities," Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran said in a statement. “The proceeds of the sale will support local infrastructure improvements and economic development activities that will be vital to supporting a high quality of living for residents.”

Pennsylvania American Water and the authority will seek approval of the acquisition from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) and other necessary approvals from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), according to the Doran statement.

“We look forward to bringing our operational and engineering expertise, as well as our commitment to make necessary capital investments, to improve the wastewater system and ensure its compliance with environmental regulations,” Doran added. “We also plan to welcome Kane’s four wastewater treatment plant operators to the Pennsylvania American Water family.”