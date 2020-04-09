All schools in state closed for rest of academic year

Schools in Kane and Smethport and throughout Pennsylvania are closed for the balance of their academic years.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that all schools would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision applies to all public K-12 schools, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers and intermediate units,” the governor said in a statement.

“All Department of Education early learning program classrooms, including those for Pre-K Counts, Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP) and Pre-school Early Intervention, will also remain closed.”

When the governor previously announced that schools would remain closed “indefinitely,” many school officials expected classes to be canceled for the remainder of the school year.

“I think everybody knew,” Kane School District Superintendent Brock Benson said Thursday. “We were all waiting for the other shoe to drop.”

Due to previous state orders on school closings, Kane students have not been their classrooms since Friday, March 13— four weeks ago today.

The Kane Area School District this week rolled out its remote Continuity of Education Plan for its nearly 1,100 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.