All structures in Kane parks are closed due to virus

On a typical 60-degree day in March in Kane— and with school out of session, the borough’s parks would be jammed.

Mothers would be playing with their young children at the Enchanted Playland.

Teens would be wearing shorts and playing basketball.

Adults would be enjoying a game of tennis or Frisbee golf.

Despite the beautiful weather with warm temperatures Thursday, the Kane parks were virtually empty.

That’s because the current situation in Kane and across the world is anything but typical due to an “invisible enemy” called coronavirus.

Most government buildings such as the Kane borough building on Bayard Street and the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport are closed to the public.

Municipal officials are taking other necessary and unprecedented measures to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Kane has closed all structures in all parks in an attempt to keep people from congregating in groups.

“In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Borough of Kane is following Governor Tom Wolf’s order,” the borough said in announcing the closing of all park structures.

“Please use this time to follow social distancing to keep not only yourself healthy and safe, but also any contact you may have with other individuals.”