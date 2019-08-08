American Red Cross Blood Drive collects 25 units

The American Red Cross Blood Drive was held on Monday, Aug. 5 at the First United Methodist Church in Kane.

Volunteer chairman Judith Haight of Ludlow reported that the drive collected 25 productive units of the goal of 28. Five deferrals of 30 donors led to the total of 25.

First time donors included Sean Rugh, Diane Hill and Justin Thiry, all of Kane. Bob Mosier of Kane donated and reached the 17 gallon plateau.