Annual Kane Area United Fund drive is underway

The 2019-20 Kane Area United Fund campaign is underway.

The drive aids 17 health and human service agencies that are active in Kane.

The $40,000 goal is the same as the previous United Fund drive.

“We ask for the support of our community to support our community,” the volunteer United Fund Board of Directors said in a message to area households. “All money raised stays in the Kane area to assist local organizations in providing services and activities to residents of all ages.”