Annual Kane United Fund campaign exceeds goal

The generosity of Kane residents, businesses and organizations has come across loud and clear.

The annual Kane Area United Fund fundraising campaign has exceeded its goal.

Steve Perry, outgoing president of the volunteer United Fund Board of Directors, said donations in the campaign stand at $41,570 — 104 percent of the goal of $40,000.

The United Fund campaign raises money to assist 17 Kane area health and human service agencies.

"The United Fund Board of Directors thanks area residents and businesses for their continued annual commitment to the Kane Area United Fund," Perry said Wednesday in commenting on the success of the drive.

He said memorial contributions, donations from the John "G" Gentilman Estate and community support for the Christmas Crawl all "provided additional resources for this year's campaign."

"By meeting the annual United Fund goal, recipient agencies are able to receive the much-needed allocation they rely upon to continue to provide necessary services to our residents — both young and old," Perry said.

Agencies served by the Kane Area United Fund include:

• Boy Scouts.

• American Red Cross.

• McKean County CARE for Children.

• Friends’ Memorial Public Library.

• Futures Rehabilitation Center, Inc.

• Girl Scouts.

• Kane Area Community Center.

• Kane Area Little League Baseball.

• Kane Area Recreational and Cultural Commission.

• Kane Area Soccer Association.

• Kane Family Center.

• Kane Senior Center.

• McKean County 4-H.

• The McKean County Chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

• The Guidance Center.

• Kane Food Pantry.

• The Victims’ Resource Center.

