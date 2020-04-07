Anonymous Kane donor gives $1,200 for meals for needy

Author Charles Dickens began his classic “Tale Of Two Cities” with this memorable opening line:

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

These words certainly apply to what’s happening today in the Kane area.

There is a statewide “Stay At Home” order, school closings and business shutdowns due to the coronavirus crisis.

Yet in this dark moment in local history, brilliant lights are shining bright as members of the Kane area community continually come forward to help their neighbors.

One of the many acts of kindness involves an anonymous Kane man who donated $1,200 to Pepe’s Pizzeria in Kane to provide 100 dinners for the needy.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Pepe’s owner Mary Bernhard said in discussing the donation. “I’m just stunned. This is awesome.”

Bernhard said the generous gift would provide 100 large spaghetti dinners to needy residents.

She already has prepared meal vouchers to distribute to those in need. The vouchers are redeemed at Pepe’s through pickups or delivery only since seating in restaurants is banned due to the pandemic.