Another agreement calls for restoration of Kane house

For more than 50 months, the borough of Kane has been attempting to resolve a nuisance issue at a house at 328 Haines St.

The nuisance is said to be linked with a strong smell of dog and cat urine.

The borough has made several agreements with Claude and Kathleen Barber for the cleanup of the property.

The Barbers have since moved to Hemlock Avenue in Kane, according to sources familiar with the property.