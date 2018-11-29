Another leadership change for Mt. Jewett Borough Council

MT. JEWETT — Brett Morgan is back as the president of the Mt. Jewett Borough Council.

He replaces Councilman John Hayduk, who voluntarily agreed to step down as president.

The surprise change in leadership came at a recent special meeting when council voted 4-0 to hire Teresa Galloway of Mt. Jewett as the new borough secretary.

Hayduk and Morgan endorsed Galloway for the part-time post along with Councilmen Tom Geer and John Keesee.

Councilmen Gene Ginkel, Rod Danielson, and Steve Hale did not attend the special meeting.

Morgan started the year as the council president but resigned from the leadership role in April.

"I no longer have the confidence and support of the full council," Morgan said in announcing his resignation as president in April. "I do hereby resign as president of the Mt. Jewett Borough Council effective immediately."

After announcing his resignation in April, Morgan nominated Hayduk for president. The nomination was supported by Morgan, Geer, Ginkel, Hale, and Hayduk. Keesee and Danielson did not attend that meeting.

Morgan left the April meeting shortly after Hayduk took over as council president. Hayduk , 54, won a tie-breaker in November 2017 for a seat on the council.

According to Hayduk, he told council at the special meeting this month that he would be willing to step aside as president "if someone else wants to do it."

"I wasn't getting the support of council," Hayduk said Thursday. "That's why I'm stepping down as president."

Morgan, who served as council president for 28 months before relinquishing the post in April, agreed to return as the head of council.

"My only goal is to have the borough run as an efficient and effective government," Morgan said Thursday. Morgan, who is 30 years old, has served on council since November 2005 when he was a "non-voting junior councilman" while attending Kane Area High School.

Morgan and Hayduk have had their differences as council members. However, they apparently are now ready and willing to work together.

"Brett and I disagree on things," Hayduk admitted. "But I think we're on the right track now."

Hayduk said Morgan plans to appoint him to the Finance Committee, one of the key panels in the borough government.

As the new council president, Morgan believes he is "a different kind of leader" than Hayduk. He said he will aim to "get things completed."

Hayduk said he believes council chose him as council president in April merely as a ploy to force him from the board.

Ironically, Hayduk claims Morgan became one of his closest allies on council after the change in leadership in April.

As the new part-time borough secretary, Galloway replaces Beth Crowley. Galloway will work from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. She will receive $16 per hour for the 20-hour-per-week job, Morgan said.

