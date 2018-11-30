Another Seneca donation aids Kane Area United Fund

Photo submitted

Field Services, a division of Seneca Resources, has donated $2,000 to the Kane Area United Fund. The thermometer adjacent to Northwest Bank in Kane shows that the fundraising campaign for 17 health and human-service agencies has reached 80 percent of the $40,000 goal. Posing with the donation check are representatives of Highland Field Services and board members of the Kane Area United Fund. The group includes, left to right: Emily Parana, Jessica Gabriel, Steve Perry, United Fund board members; Dan Lyons, Mark Massa, Teresa Swartz, Michelle Costanzo, and Carrie Zook, Highland Field Services representatives; and Anastasia Lindquist, United Fund board member.

Another major donation from a division of Seneca Resources is pushing the Kane Area United Fund closer to its goal of $40,000.

Highland Field Services, which manages a substantial portion of fluids used by Seneca Resources, recently donated $2,000 to the local United Fund.

Seneca Resources last month also donated $2,000 to the United Fund, which aids 17 health and human-service organizations in the Kane area.

Steve Perry, a long-time United Fund volunteer and the current board president, extended praise to Seneca Resources, the exploration and development wing of National Fuel Gas, for the gifts.

"We are extremely grateful for these two major donations from Seneca Resources," Perry said. "As the result of their generous contributions, the campaign has now reached 80 percent of its goal."

The two Seneca donations combined account for 10 percent of the United Fund target.

While these major Seneca gifts boost the chances of the United Fund reaching its goal, Perry pointed out that smaller donations from individuals and businesses are the key to the success of the fundraising campaign.

"To reach our goal, we need the entire community to back us with their contributions," Perry said.

The fundraising campaign ends this month so there's still a long way to go to hit the $40,000 target, Perry said.

United Fund donations are accepted at the Chamber of Commerce office at 54 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane. Make checks payable to the Kane Area United Fund.

The United Fund benefits organizations that provide services and activities to residents of all ages in the Kane area.

