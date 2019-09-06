Approval of high school camera project is pending

The Kane School Board is expected to act next Thursday to approve a security camera project at the high school.

The action is set to be taken at a board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the middle school auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.

Mark Candalor, the school district technology director, said the project cost is $89,921.34.

Speaking Thursday at a school board workshop, Candalor said a state grant of $87,302 will cover most of the cost. He said Kane school funds would cover the balance of $2,619.34.

Candalor said the project calls for the installation of 75 security cameras at various sites inside and outside the high school building. Certain school personnel will have access to the videos captured by the cameras.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) last year provided Kane and other schools with $25,000 grants for security projects.