Are Kane taxpayers willing to pay more for full-time police?

A survey is underway to determine support for a proposed tax hike for around-the-clock police protection in Kane.

Mayor Brandy Schimp is seeking public input on the police issue as the Kane Borough Council considers a proposed 2019 budget.

"It's imperative for the public to be able to offer input when it comes to our police department," Schimp said in a message asking residents to take part in the survey. "I would encourage citizens to call or email the borough regarding their thoughts."

A proposal calls for raising the borough tax rate by one mill to provide funding to hire a fourth full-time officer in the Kane Borough Police Department.

The borough now has three full-time police officers, including Chief Heath Boyer. The borough also has a roster of part-time policemen to fill shifts.

The part-time list is limited because the officers on this roster are seeking full-time positions and frequently leave their Kane duty to accept jobs elsewhere.

The mayor said Kane has had the "privilege" of having the county State Police station nearby on Route 219 just north of Lantz Corners. However, by the end of the year, this base will move farther away to a new building on the grounds of the Bradford Regional Airport on Route 59 in Lafayette Township.

"State Police will continue to respond to emergencies in Kane but may be traveling across the county to get here," according to a notice with the Facebook survey. State Police reportedly would not respond to certain non-emergency calls such as barking dogs, loud music and other Kane ordinance violations.

The mayor, who is the ex officio head of the Kane Borough Police Department, is calling for taxpayers to respond as soon as possible to the survey on full-time police protection.

The full article can be found in the printed publication or E-Edition of the Kane Republican, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.