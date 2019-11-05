Art show ‘Adding and Subtracting’ to open at Pitt-Bradford

BRADFORD – “Adding and Subtracting,” an art exhibition by Tressa Jones and Tyler Nansen will open next week at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

The exhibition will take place in the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall from Nov. 11 through Dec. 6. A free opening reception will be held at noon Nov. 12. Gallery hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Drawing inspiration from the natural and built environments, Tressa Jones and Tyler Nansen have created works to translate visually the notion of opposites in the landscape. The result is an exhibition of pieces that interact with each other, space and the viewer.