Art in the Wilds boosts local economy

Final figures show the economic impact of the Art In The Wilds exhibit held on Alumni Weekend in June in Kane.

The numbers are in and the annual Art in the Wilds show in June brought an estimated 5,600 people to enjoy browsing through the work of regional artists and artisans at Evergreen Park in Kane.

Overall, the calculated economic impact for the weekend was $206,796.

According to Director Marilyn Blackmore “The artists left with a record number of sales and many people commented on the quality and variety of artwork getting better and better.”