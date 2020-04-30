Art in the Wilds plans virtual event to replace traditional show

“The show must go on, and it will go on,” Art in the Wilds Executive Director Marilyn Blackmore said recently. “It just won’t go on in the way we all wish it could. COVID-19 took care of that!”

“Instead, we are organizing a virtual Art in the Wilds. Artists who have been selected to exhibit at this year’s show will have the opportunity to exhibit their art online instead, through artinthewilds.org, with links to their websites for sales,” Blackmore said. Beginning in early June, art lovers will be able to see art from their home computers and connect with the artists to purchase artwork. The connection will be made through the Art in the Wilds website, now being enhanced, that will permit artists to display their art in an electronic format.