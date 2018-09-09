'ArtWorks on the Summit' opens at new location

The Kane Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to mark the opening of the "ArtWorks on the Summit" at its new location.

The gallery for local artists now is located at 54 Fraley Street, Suite 2, between Northwest Bank and the Chamber office.

The popular local artists’ cooperative had been located at the historic Kane Depot for 11 years. The success of both the Kane Historic Preservation Society and ArtWorks, however, created the need for more space for both organizations.

ArtWorks on the Summit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Plans call for the gallery to operate between Memorial Day and Christmas.

A total of 26 local artists have items at the Artworks gallery.